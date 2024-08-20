Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brown & Brown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6 %

BRO opened at $102.53 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.