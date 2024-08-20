Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $80,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.52. 227,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.