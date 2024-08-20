Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Windward Stock Performance

WNWD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.52). 451,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,767. The stock has a market cap of £103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.13. Windward has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.62).

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

