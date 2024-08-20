Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target to GBX 200

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.
Windward Stock Performance
WNWD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.52). 451,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,767. The stock has a market cap of £103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.13. Windward has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.62).
About Windward
