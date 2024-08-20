Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CU. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CU
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.