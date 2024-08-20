Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CU. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.33.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

