CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 7.4%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 84,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

