Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,252.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock valued at $472,714 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.