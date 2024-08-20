Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
Shares of CRNLF opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
