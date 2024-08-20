Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 2,032,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.