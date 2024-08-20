Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.43.

Shares of LECO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,055. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

