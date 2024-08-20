Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

