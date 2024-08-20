Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

BSCS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 245,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

