Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $148,515,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.