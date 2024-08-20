Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 463 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,585,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.