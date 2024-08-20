Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $483.21. The stock had a trading volume of 837,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,564. The stock has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $488.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

