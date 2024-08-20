Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. Approximately 28,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Cervus Equipment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The stock has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

