Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $109.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.20.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

