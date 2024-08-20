Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

