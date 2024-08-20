Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 17,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

