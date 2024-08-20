Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 9,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

