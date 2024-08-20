China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $514,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

WMT traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 3,677,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

