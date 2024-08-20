China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,454 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after acquiring an additional 144,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 54,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,138. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.