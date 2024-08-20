China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,922 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 135,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

