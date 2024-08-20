Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $581.74. 905,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $537.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $591.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

