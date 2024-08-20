Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.27. 2,641,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,501. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

