Comparing ENI (NYSE:E) & John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. John Wood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. ENI pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John Wood Group pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. John Wood Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get ENI alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and John Wood Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $91.59 billion 0.59 $5.16 billion $2.32 13.91 John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.75 2.32

Profitability

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than John Wood Group. John Wood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ENI and John Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 4.21% 11.84% 4.53% John Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENI and John Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 3 3 0 2.50 John Wood Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of John Wood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats John Wood Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, repair and overhaul, and decommissioning services. The Consulting segment provides technical consulting, digital consulting, decarbonization, and energy asset and technology solutions. The Investment Services segment engages in industrial power and heavy civil engineering activities. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.