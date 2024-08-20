Comparing Powerfleet (AIOT) & Its Competitors

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Powerfleet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Powerfleet and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powerfleet Competitors 168 456 934 48 2.54

Risk & Volatility

Powerfleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.67%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than its peers.

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet’s peers have a beta of -7.03, indicating that their average share price is 803% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million -$5.68 million -15.84 Powerfleet Competitors $380.94 million -$78.03 million 15.07

Powerfleet’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Powerfleet. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Powerfleet Competitors -28.13% -229.37% -6.28%

Summary

Powerfleet beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

