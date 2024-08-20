Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Complete Solaria Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CSLR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 421,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
