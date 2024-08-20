Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $366.71 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.77 or 0.00073531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $366.71 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007928 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,812 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,809.20169223 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.44786293 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $30,212,252.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

