Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.05. 1,105,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.