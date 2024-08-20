Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. 919,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,289. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

