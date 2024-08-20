Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 197,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,778. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

