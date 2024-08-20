Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,334,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

