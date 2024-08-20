Continuum Advisory LLC Has $433,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,401,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,088,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 228,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,661. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

