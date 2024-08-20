Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

