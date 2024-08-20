Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

