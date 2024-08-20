Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 140 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 16,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

