Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 472 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 972,916 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,802,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.17. 60,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,920. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.