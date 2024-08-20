Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 619 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $581.76. 53,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

