Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. 8,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

