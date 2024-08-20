Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 262,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.28. Copart has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Copart by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

