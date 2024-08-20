Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Coty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 6,490,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

