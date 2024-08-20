CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.