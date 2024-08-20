CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

