Critical Survey: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bit Origin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.83 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -16.80 Bit Origin $7.09 million 0.89 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.19%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

