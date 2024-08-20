Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

