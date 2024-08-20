CV SHOTS Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4.90 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00062268 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

