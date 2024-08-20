CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.50

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $289.50 and last traded at $288.09, with a volume of 69351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.64.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

