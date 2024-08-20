D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

