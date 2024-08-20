Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 51.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in American Express by 58.2% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 38,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.