Dakota Wealth Management Buys 101 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

AXON stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $372.05. 90,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,538. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

